Martha Stewart Says She Did Not "Jump the Line" To Receive the Covid-19 Vaccine
She's among a small number of celebs to receive their first dose.
Martha Stewart has received the Covid-19 vaccine. On Monday, the chef and businesswoman took to Instagram to share a video of her first dose being administered.
"I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown" she wrote alongside the video. "I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines. I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster. The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines. Here's to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic."
She ended her post reassuring her followers that she did not skip the line to receive the vaccine. "To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others," the chef wrote.
Stewart is among a small list of celebs who have also received their Covid-19 vaccine, including Joan Collins, Lord of the Rings actor Ian McKellen, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Ken Todd and The Bachelorette contestant Joe Park, who is an anesthesiologist in New York City. President-elect Joe Biden, Vice-President elect Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the politicians to have received the vaccine.
In December 2020, two vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were approved by the FDA and the first doses were shipped out to the states for frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities. Vaccine distribution has since expanded to senior citizens, teachers, and other essential workers, dependent on your state's program. Two doses are required for both vaccines to be effective.