But she knows how to make one hell of a margarita.

When you think of the 'coastal grandmother' aesthetic, you might think of Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give, dressed in breezy neutrals, sitting on the beach with a glass of wine in hand. Or perhaps an image of Oprah in a button-down and straw bucket hat tending to her garden comes to mind. Martha Stewart features prominently on 'coastal grandmother' mood boards and in all the discourse around the trend.

"If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, interiors, and more, there is a good chance you might be a 'coastal grandmother'," says TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta who coined the term in a now-viral video. Though the trend transcends age and gender (see: Jonah Hill), Nicoleta herself describes it as "Martha Stewart adjacent."

In fact, according to MarthaStewart.com, it's a lifestyle (and look) that Stewart has embodied for decades.

So, how does Stewart feel about being the face of the aesthetic sweeping the internet? Easy-breezy, in a most coastal-grandmotherly way. "That's good! I mean, I am a grandmother," Stewart told InStyle at a recent event at her farm in Katonah, NY to celebrate her new glassware collection in partnership with Baccarat.

But as for whether she identifies with it? "Not really," she says. "I could never be in those [Nancy Meyers] movies. I work every day! I'm not retired yet, maybe when I retire in 20 years...maybe."

Martha Stewart Does Not Identify with 'Coastal Grandmother' Credit: Courtesy of Paola + Murray

Despite the fact that she doesn't really get the whole 'coastal grandmother' thing (and yes, that only makes us love her even more), we have a feeling her home in Maine would beg to differ.

"I bought a summer house in Seal Harbor, Maine, and in the house was every size of the Baccarat 'Nancy' pattern for about 50 people — so I have so much Baccarat," Stewart tells me. "I was sitting out here [with friends] and we were talking about how Baccarat doesn't have a really big margarita glass...so they said, 'why don't you make one?'" Thus her partnership with the brand was born — and hence why I found myself sipping Martha-ritas poolside (made with her favorite ultra-premium sipping tequila, Casa Dragones Blanco because, "Why not use the good stuff?").