Mark Wahlberg Is 45! See His Most Mouthwatering Muscle Moments

Tim Roney/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jun 05, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Fans of Mark Wahlberg remember his muscle debut well: the time he posed wearing tighty whities in his forever-famous 1992 Calvin Klein ad campaign. Back then, he was best known as rapper Marky Mark. Today, the leading man, who turns 45, is an Academy Award-nominated actor and accomplished TV and film producer. He’s starred in several films, including The Departed and The Fighter (for which he earned two Oscar nominations) and he showed his funny side in Date Night, The Other Guys, and the Ted film franchise.

In honor of his birthday milestone, we’re channeling Wahlberg from his Calvin Klein days. Keep scrolling for the birthday boy’s best muscle-y moments through the years. Basically, you’re about to fall for the Hollywood hunk all over again; you’re welcome.

1 of 8 Barry King/WireImage

During a Los Angeles Performance (1991)

2 of 8 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As Part of MTV's Rock N' Jock Basketball (1992)

3 of 8 BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Walking in a Calvin Klein Fashion Show (1993)

4 of 8 Alamy

In Renaissance Man (1994)

5 of 8 TriStar/Everett Collection

In The Big Hit (1998)

6 of 8 Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In Pain & Gain (2013)

7 of 8 Andrew Cooper/Paramount/Everett Collection

In Transformers (2014)

8 of 8 Splash News

Vacationing in Barbados (2015)

