Mark Wahlberg Is 45! See His Most Mouthwatering Muscle Moments

Fans of Mark Wahlberg remember his muscle debut well: the time he posed wearing tighty whities in his forever-famous 1992 Calvin Klein ad campaign. Back then, he was best known as rapper Marky Mark. Today, the leading man, who turns 45, is an Academy Award-nominated actor and accomplished TV and film producer. He’s starred in several films, including The Departed and The Fighter (for which he earned two Oscar nominations) and he showed his funny side in Date Night, The Other Guys, and the Ted film franchise.

In honor of his birthday milestone, we’re channeling Wahlberg from his Calvin Klein days. Keep scrolling for the birthday boy’s best muscle-y moments through the years. Basically, you’re about to fall for the Hollywood hunk all over again; you’re welcome.