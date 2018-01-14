whitelogo
whitelogo
Mark Wahlberg
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Mark Wahlberg
Videos
Michelle Williams Reacts to Mark Wahlberg's Time's Up Donation
Jan 14, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Mark Wahlberg Donates $1.5 Million to Time's Up in Michelle Williams' Name
Jan 13, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Olivia Munn Mocks Mark Wahlberg's
All the Money in the World
Reshoots Pay
Jan 12, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Inside Why Mark Wahlberg Was Paid Over 1,000 Times More Than Michelle Williams: Report
Jan 11, 2018 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for a Rare Family Photo with All of His Look-Alike Kids
Dec 20, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
TV Shows
Our Favorite Naomi Watts Roles Over the Years
Sep 28, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
The Rock Isn’t the Highest-Paid Actor Anymore
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Mark Wahlberg's 13-Year-Old Daughter Is Dating—and He's Really Not Into it
Jun 21, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Sienna Miller Confesses She Lactated on Mark Wahlberg the First Time They Met
Jun 16, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Celebrate Mark Wahlberg's Birthday with a Look Back at His Abs
Jun 05, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Father's Day
Behold: The 24 Hottest Celebrity Dads in Hollywood
May 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Fake Muscles Help Nicole Richie Channel Marky Mark on
Lip Sync Battle
May 01, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
St. Patrick's Day
This Is How the Stars Are Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Mar 17, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Mark Wahlberg: Justin Bieber Didn't Need to Send Me His Underwear Ads
Jan 13, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Boston
Celebs Who Hail from Boston Share What They Love About Their Hometown
Oct 21, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham's Barbados Beach Bodies Are All the Fitspo You Need
Oct 18, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Hot Beach Bod in Barbados
Oct 17, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
Our List of the 8 Most Boston Movies Ever
Oct 12, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Khloé Kardashian Plays "Would You Rather" with Three '90s Hearthrobs—See Who Tops Her List
Sep 26, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
Kate Hudson on Working with "Pa" Kurt Russell in
Deepwater Horizon
: "It Was Really Rare and Special"
Sep 23, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Mark Wahlberg Shares Cute Photo with His Wife and Look-Alike Kids at Buckingham Palace
Sep 22, 2016 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Watch Mark Wahlberg Embarrass His 13-Year-Old Daughter with a Freestyle Dad Rap
Sep 22, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Mark Wahlberg Brings His 13-Year-Old Daughter Ella Rae to the
Deepwater Horizon
Premiere
Sep 20, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!