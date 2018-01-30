whitelogo
Mark Ruffalo
Celebrity
Mark Ruffalo
Videos
Anti-Trump Celebrities Held Their Own State of the Union Yesterday
Jan 30, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Celebrities and Activists Uniting for Rival State of the Union Address to Resist Trump's Agenda
Jan 25, 2018 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
Young Mark Ruffalo Is the Ultimate Thirsty Thursday Treat
Nov 02, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Most Recent
Movies
Chris Hemsworth Says He Has a New Bro Crush
Oct 31, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Celebrities Vow to Boycott Twitter After Rose McGowan’s Temporary Suspension
Oct 13, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
Celebrities React to Trump's Decision to End DACA
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Moore Take to the Streets to Protest Trump
Aug 16, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Robert Downey Jr.'s Lunch Break Photo with His
Avengers
' "Bros" Is All Kinds of Epic
Jun 22, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
The Obamas Are Back—and Hitting Broadway
Feb 25, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
9 Male Celebrities Who Are Feminists and Proud
Oct 11, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth Took a Hunky Mirror Selfie on the Set of
Thor: Ragnarok
Aug 03, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Ryan Reynolds, Eva Longoria, Chris Pratt, and More Will Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jun 29, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
Watch Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon Find Out if They're Best Friends or Not
Jun 09, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Earth Day
See How Celebrities are Celebrating #EarthDay on Social Media
Apr 22, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
13 Eco-Friendly Celebrities You Need to Follow on Twitter
Apr 20, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Oscars
12 Oscars Moments You Didn't See on TV
Feb 29, 2016 @ 7:30 am
Oscars
Hollywood Tackles the Oscars Diversity Issue with Humor, Honesty, and Strong Statements
Feb 28, 2016 @ 11:00 pm
Movies
First Look: Dave Franco and Jay Chou in
Now You See Me 2
Feb 16, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
SAG Awards
Our 6 Favorite Moments from the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan 31, 2016 @ 6:00 am
SAG Awards
Spotlight
Takes Home Best Picture at the 2016 SAG Awards
Jan 30, 2016 @ 10:30 pm
Celebrity
Twitter Helps Mark Ruffalo Find His Lost Phone During Winter Storm Jonas
Jan 25, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
From Reese Witherspoon to Mark Ruffalo: See the Best-Ever #TBT Sundance Film Festival Photos
Jan 21, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Oscars
The 6 Most Wow Things About the 2016 Oscar Nominations
Jan 14, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
