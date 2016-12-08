whitelogo
whitelogo
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
TV Shows
Pitch's Mo McRae: Finale Will Leave You "Emotionally Wrecked"
Dec 08, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Khloé Kardashian Plays "Would You Rather" with Three '90s Hearthrobs—See Who Tops Her List
Sep 26, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
TV Shows
Pitch
Star Mark Consuelos on the Baseball Show's Important "Messages of Empowerment"
Sep 22, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Say It Ain't So! Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reveals Zack Morris Was a Bottle Blonde and Other
Saved By the Bell
Secrets
Oct 01, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!