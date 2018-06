Marion Cotillard's movies brought her to the height of her career--but she's also known for her style. From her hair to posing in an Oscar dress next to her husband, the Inception star, who famously played Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose, knows fashion. Her short hair, too, makes news, whether she's rocking a bob or a curly hairstyle, not to mention her makeup, which inspires DIY beauty tutorials to get the look.

