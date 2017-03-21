A Career-Spanning Collection of Marilyn Monroe Photos Is Up for Auction

Though known to cite diamonds as her best friend, we personally think Marilyn Monroe got along even better with the camera.

Julien’s Auctions is selling a collection of photos of the late movie star, taken by famous photographers throughout Monroe’s brief but memorable career—ranging from her days as Norma Jean to just three weeks before her untimely death.

Comprised of more than 100 images, the portfolio features the talent of George Barris, Andre de Dienes, Douglas Kirkland, Milton Greene, Joseph Jasgur, Bruno Bernard, Richard Avedon, and more.

Scroll down for a selection of the iconic photos. For a look at the full collection, visit Julien’s Live.

The photos will be up for bid until March 26.