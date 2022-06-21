Mariah Carey's Date Night Outfit Included a Sequin Minidress and the Tallest Stilettos

And a Pride-themed jacket.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 21, 2022
It's a universally known fact that Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, but the megastar is about to add another celebration to her repertoire: Pride. On Monday, the singer showed her spirit with a festive outfit for a date night with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

For their night on the town, the two caught a screening of upcoming LGBTQ+ romcom Bros written by Nicholas Stoller and Billy Eichner. For the event, Carey wore a very on-theme outfit that included a black sequin micro-minidress emblazoned with the name of the movie in gold letters across her chest and a sparkly, rainbow-striped jacket. She paired the look with sheer black tights and the tallest Christian Louboutin stilettos with silk bows that tied around her ankles.

She accessorized with diamond stacked bracelets, a silver statement ring, oversized gold earrings, and large, maroon-tinted sunnies. Her long golden hair was parted down the middle and worn in loose curls, and at one point, Carey held a red, heart-shaped lollipop in one hand.

Tanaka accompanied Carey in a black leather varsity jacket, a white T-shirt, and light-wash denim. According to Daily Mail, the couple met in the mid-2000s when Tanaka toured with the singer as a backup dancer. They later reconnected in 2016, according to Life&Style and have kept their relationship pretty private.

When Carey released her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in 2020, Tanaka wrote the sweetest tribute to his girlfriend in an Instagram post. "The world gets to know you a lot more today," he said. "Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical. You inspire me all the time. I'm so happy for you. I'm so grateful to love and support you in all you do."

