Mariah Carey Took a Plunge in the Sea While Wearing a Long-Sleeved Gown

A new take on swimwear.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
Mariah Carey Gown Body of Water Capri Instagram
Photo: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Give Mariah Carey a body of water and a gown, and she will thrive. If her sparkling evening pool attire from earlier this year didn't convince you, her latest Instagram will. On Tuesday, the singer posted a series of selfies and a video presumably taken in an Italian escape surrounded by picture-perfect rocks and cliffs.

The first slide of the carousel shows the '90s diva submerged to her midsection in the waves wearing a glittering black dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Her caramel hair was piled on top of her head and she wore black square-framed sunglasses on her head. The second snap is a still of Carey splashing around, followed by a video of her dousing herself in the water.

"Ciao Capri! ❤️🇮🇹," she captioned the Instagram.

Over the weekend, the icon shared a glammed up image in the same gown, seemingly snapped before taking a dip. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in long, loose curls. "Taking a picture before the humidity foils my hair here in Capri🇮🇹," she wrote, evidently alluding to the swim she'd be taking later.

Earlier in her trip, Mariah took a plunge in proper swimwear. She and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe (whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon), all enjoyed a day on a lavish yacht. In images obtained by Daily Mail, Carey was seen in a sleek, low-cut black-and-red wetsuit while playing in the water with her kids and lounging on the boat's deck.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress 2022 JW Anderson Fashion Show
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore This Summer's Iteration of the Paperclip Top
Mariah carey black dress
Mariah Carey Wore a Rose Gold Evening Gown While Posing in a Pool
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kissing Ocean Vacation Instagram Pictures
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Completely Matched During a Tropical Getaway
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Sexiest Midriff-Flossing Bikini With the Cutest Hat
Bella Hadid Cropped Cardigan White Shirt Laptop Instagram
Bella Hadid Posed Fresh-Faced in the Tiniest Cardigan and the Most Chaotic Cutout Tank Top
Kim Kardashian Maroon Leather Dress and Coat Instagram
Kim Kardashian's Plunging Leathery Dress and Matching Trench Is the Perfect Late Winter Outfit
How Britney Spears's Style Has Changed — and Hasn't — Post-Conservatorship
How Britney Spears's Style Has — and Hasn't — Changed Post-Conservatorship
Mariah Carey
Let Us Count The Ways Mariah Carey Is Too Fabulous for Words
Salma Hayek
Let Salma Hayek Present You With a Master Class in Thirst Trapping
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews 2017 Miles Frost Fund party
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Has Found Her Power
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Is the Moment
Mariah Carey gets carried on stage LEAD
Mariah Carey's New Boo Carried Her On Stage Before Her NYE Performance
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
The Best Dressed Celebrity Brides of All Time
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner - Italy
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Explore Italy in High Style