Mariah Carey Took a Plunge in the Sea While Wearing a Long-Sleeved Gown A new take on swimwear. Give Mariah Carey a body of water and a gown, and she will thrive. If her sparkling evening pool attire from earlier this year didn't convince you, her latest Instagram will. On Tuesday, the singer posted a series of selfies and a video presumably taken in an Italian escape surrounded by picture-perfect rocks and cliffs. The first slide of the carousel shows the '90s diva submerged to her midsection in the waves wearing a glittering black dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Her caramel hair was piled on top of her head and she wore black square-framed sunglasses on her head. The second snap is a still of Carey splashing around, followed by a video of her dousing herself in the water. "Ciao Capri! ❤️🇮🇹," she captioned the Instagram. Mariah Carey's Date Night Outfit Included a Sequin Minidress and the Tallest Stilettos Over the weekend, the icon shared a glammed up image in the same gown, seemingly snapped before taking a dip. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in long, loose curls. "Taking a picture before the humidity foils my hair here in Capri🇮🇹," she wrote, evidently alluding to the swim she'd be taking later. Earlier in her trip, Mariah took a plunge in proper swimwear. She and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe (whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon), all enjoyed a day on a lavish yacht. In images obtained by Daily Mail, Carey was seen in a sleek, low-cut black-and-red wetsuit while playing in the water with her kids and lounging on the boat's deck.