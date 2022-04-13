Mariah Carey Wore a Rose Gold Evening Gown While Posing in a Pool

With huge celebrity announcements coming at us more frequently now than ever (looking at you, Bennifer engagement and Kravis Vegas elopement), sometimes the stars need to get a little creative to grab our attention — which is exactly what Mariah Carey decided to do during her latest Instagram Live.

On Tuesday, the singer went live to her 10.7 million followers to celebrate the 17-year anniversary of her 2005 album The Emancipation of MiMi and her recent "Big Energy" remix with rapper Mulatto. In the live video, which has since been posted to her grid, Carey lounged in the pool to chat with fans about her music while swapping a typical swimsuit for a full-fledged evening gown.

Carey's look consisted of a shiny rose gold dress, matching drop earrings, and a stack of diamond bracelets. The singer went full-glam in honor of the occasion with her typical bronzy makeup look and straightened hair parted down the middle. In addition to Mariah's brow-raising choice of attire, the video was chock-full of guests who made an appearance either in person or virtually, including Carey's daughter Monroe, boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, friend DJ Suss One, and her two dogs.

Throughout the 20-minute recording, the pop diva chatted about all things Mimi while mentioning her upcoming vocal MasterClass, teasing new merch for Pride month, taking a sip of her Black Irish Cream liquor, and talking about recent studio sessions. "[I've] just been in the studio doing a lot of stuff and some other projects that I think you know about," Carey said.