Mariah Carey's Dating Requirements Include a Very Mariah Carey Stipulation

It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.

"There was a person in my life at one time — we won't say names — and they didn't love holidays," Carey told host Justin Sylvester. "And I was like, 'Well you're with the wrong person then, honey.' You have to love Christmas."

Carey's dating history isn't exactly secret, so fans can probably narrow it down, especially if they've read her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Speaking on 2021's new holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, Carey shared that she'll be performing her latest Christmas single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," for the first time alongside collaborators Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

"It's such an exciting Christmas event," she said. "We had the best time working together. It's fun, it's festive, we're all just feeling the vibe of the spirit of Christmas. I really can't wait to share it with everybody."

And her loyal Lambily isn't the only group of fans anticipating the holiday spectacular. Her kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, like their mother, are very, very into Christmas. The diva confirmed that the two of them love the season as much as she does.