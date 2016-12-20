Mariah Carey Will Wake Up Christmas Morning in This $22M Aspen Airbnb

All she wants for Christmas is a complimentary stay at this five-bedroom, five-bathroom Aspen mansion. Well, Mariah Carey, your wish is Airbnb’s command.

The reigning Queen of Christmas is spending her holidays in the snowy Colorado mountains, nestled in a $22 million, $10,000 per night rental, courtesy of celebrity bestie Airbnb.

Naturally, Carey arrived at the estate by private jet, making a truly extravagant entrance as she stepped from the plane in her luxe fur coat, patent leather boots, and fishnet tights, the low hum of “All I Want for Christmas” lending a festive ambiance to the scene.

When she settled in at the 10-person lodge, the legendary singer made her CO homestead Instagram-official with a photo in which she poses in a colorful bra, open flannel, and winter boots in front of her ridiculously giant Christmas tree—or, rather, one of her ridiculously giant Christmas trees. Judging by the photos in the Airbnb listing, there appear to be at least six adorned evergreens in the Aspen home.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! 🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

VIDEO: Inside Mariah Carey's $22 Million Aspen Airbnb

Scroll through the photos below to explore Carey's luxurious winter hideaway.