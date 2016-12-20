Mariah Carey Will Wake Up Christmas Morning in This $22M Aspen Airbnb

All she wants for Christmas is a complimentary stay at this five-bedroom, five-bathroom Aspen mansion. Well, Mariah Carey, your wish is Airbnb’s command.

The reigning Queen of Christmas is spending her holidays in the snowy Colorado mountains, nestled in a $22 million, $10,000 per night rental, courtesy of celebrity bestie Airbnb.

Naturally, Carey arrived at the estate by private jet, making a truly extravagant entrance as she stepped from the plane in her luxe fur coat, patent leather boots, and fishnet tights, the low hum of “All I Want for Christmas” lending a festive ambiance to the scene.

When she settled in at the 10-person lodge, the legendary singer made her CO homestead Instagram-official with a photo in which she poses in a colorful bra, open flannel, and winter boots in front of her ridiculously giant Christmas tree—or, rather, one of her ridiculously giant Christmas trees. Judging by the photos in the Airbnb listing, there appear to be at least six adorned evergreens in the Aspen home.

Living area

Fireplace? Check. Christmas tree? Check. Holiday wreath? Check. Snowy landscape with floor-to-ceiling windows? This manse has it all. 

Upstairs Loft

The home's airy top floor leaves plenty of room for Moroccan and Monroe to play on Christmas morning. 

Bedroom

This cozy bedroom (one of five!) is fit for a queen—the Queen of Christmas, in particular. Side note: How hilariously adorable does that arm chair look next to the Christmas tree?

Children's Bedroom

This festive bedroom with double bunk beds leaves room for Carey's twins, plus two extra tots! Holiday slumber party-approved. 

Recreation Room

Treat guests to a game of pool, or two—hot chocolate highly recommended. Also, please take note of the adorable Santa-themed flower planter on the far right. 

TV Room

What's a winter wonderland without a flat-screen TV and a charming entertainment center? Binge to your heart's desire in this gorgeous, leathery viewing room. 

Bedroom 3

The third bedroom lends a fabulous mountainside view. There's also a gnome in the corner, so #perks. 

Entryway

The home's welcoming entryway boasts the first of many Christmas trees. Once you turn the bend past the staircase, a very merry reindeer awaits. 

Exterior

Coated in a fresh layer of powder, Mariah's Aspen hideaway is truly picture-perfect. 

Backyard

Lit up from within, the $22 million dollar home is the holiday abode of our dreams. 

Kitchen 

An open floor plan allows guests easy passage from the kitchen to the living room.

Living Room #2

Here's a comfy second living room for when you tire of the original. 

