Mariah Carey Is 46! See the Birthday Girl's Cutest Moments with Her Kiddos

Happy birthday to Mariah Carey! Since releasing her first-ever, mega-hit single, "Vision of Love," back in 1990, Carey's continued to set the bar high for R&B singers. Quite literally hitting a high note throughout her career, Carey's incredible vocal range and bubbly personality matched with a string of chart-topping singles led her to the forefront of female vocalists.

After more than 25 years in the spotlight, Carey is showing no sign of slowing down—unless, of course, she's taking off time to spend with her 4-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. When the songstress isn't busy putting on her Las Vegas residency show, she frequently takes to Instagram with super-sweet snapshots of her day-to-day mom duties. Clearly a very proud mama, Carey has no qualms about showing off her son and daughter—and we've got the photographic evidence to prove it. In honor of the always-fabulous singer's birthday, we've rounded up her sweetest Insta' moments with the kiddos.

