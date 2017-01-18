Maria Sharapova on Remembering to Wear Her SPF

As a pro athlete and model, Maria Sharapova may have a super fit bod and an enviable backhand but, at times, the struggle is real for her too.

Like many of us, her New Year's resolutions fall by the wayside come February, she's easily bored with doing the same workouts, and she doesn't find it easy to remember to wear sunscreen on those key areas.

The last one is a major no-no, especially for a tennis player who spends hours in the sun and just so happens to be a co-owner of a prestige suncare brand, Supergoop!

At the brand’s recent Barre to Bar Beauty Set launch event in Los Angeles, Calif.—where celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue led a high-intensity workout for attendees—Sharapova chatted with InStyle about the struggles of an active 29-year-old.

“As the years go on, we’re busier and busier it seems. From one city to another, from one meeting to another, we’re always on the go,” Sharapova said. "So creating products that work with that lifestyle has always been the goal.”

The new Barre to Bar Beauty Set ($25; sephora.com) keeps that mentality in mind with four SPF-packed products —a setting mist, sunscreen serum, cc cream, and lip and cheek treatment—that come in an easily transportable pouch.

RELATED: We Found the Best SPF-Infused Hand Creams on the Market

As for the one area Sharapova constantly finds herself forgetting to slather in sunscreen before leaving the house? Her hands.

“For me, it’s always the hands,” she admitted.

“We cover up when it’s really bright outside or when we’re taking a hike, but most of the time our hands are not protected,” she told InStyle. “And even just being in the car, the UV rays penetrate straight through the glass and you’re not protecting your skin."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

“It’s a part of my performance beauty routine because I’m constantly in the sun and I’m constantly outdoors. I need to protect my skin,” she said.

However, prioritizing SPF application isn't limited to those with fair skin or people who spend a lot of time in the sun. “You have a built-in SPF of about five, but anything less than fifteen doesn’t even legally eliminate the possibility of skin cancer,” Supergoop! founder Holly Thaggard noted to InStyle. “It’s just so important for everybody, everywhere on every kind of day.”

RELATED: We Found the Best SPF-Infused Hand Creams on the Market

But sun protection isn't the only thing Sharapova is excited about these days. The tennis player told InStyle that after some time away from the game, she will be back on the court to compete in Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, this spring. “I’m getting back to competition in April in Germany. That’ll be my first tournament back after over a year, so I’m really excited,” she said. We can’t wait to see her back in action.