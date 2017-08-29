whitelogo
Maria Sharapova
Celebrity
Maria Sharapova
Videos
Maria Sharapova Wins Her First Grand Slam Match Since Her Drug Ban
Aug 29, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Olivia Munn Is a Golden Glamazon for Ocean's Eight
Jan 19, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Maria Sharapova on Remembering to Wear Her SPF
Jan 18, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Most Recent
New York Fashion Week
Simone Biles and Maria Sharapova Show Off Their Unbelievable Height Difference at NYFW
Sep 14, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Watch Our 48-Second Recap of the Chanel Spring 2016 Show
Oct 06, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Watch Our 47-Second Recap of the Stella McCartney Spring 2016 Show
Oct 05, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Maria Sharapova Is Using Her Sun-Soaking Years on the Court to Encourage Skin Cancer Prevention
Sep 16, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
See the Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week
Aug 29, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Clothing
Maria Sharapova's U.S. Open Outfit Is Beautifully Simple
Aug 26, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Maria Sharapova Serves Up a Fashion Win at the CFDA's Party for Pink
Aug 21, 2014 @ 5:30 pm
Awards & Events
ESPY Awards Exclusive: This Is How Maria Sharapova Got Ready for Her Major Night
Jul 17, 2014 @ 12:17 pm
Red Carpet
Golden Girl! Jessica Alba Dazzled the 2014 ESPY Awards Red Carpet
Jul 17, 2014 @ 10:42 am
Jewelry
#RocksMyWorld: 5 Great Investment Watches to Give a Graduate
May 15, 2014 @ 5:32 pm
Olympics
This Week's Wow: The Steamer Trunk of Designer Clothing Maria Sharapova Is Taking to Sochi
Feb 07, 2014 @ 1:30 pm
Jessica Alba, Phillip Lim, Maria Sharapova and More Celebrate 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Launch
Sep 06, 2013 @ 5:27 pm
Celebrity
Maria Sharapova Tells Us How She's Accessorizing On the Court Next Week
Aug 21, 2013 @ 3:46 pm
Awards & Events
ESPY Awards 2013 Exclusive: Getting Ready With Maria Sharapova
Jul 18, 2013 @ 12:35 pm
Health & Fitness
Wimbledon 2013 Celebrity Fans: Eddie Redmayne, Maria Sharapova, and More
Jul 02, 2013 @ 11:00 am
Health & Fitness
Wimbledon Fashion: Shop Maria Sharapova's White Tennis Dress
Jun 24, 2013 @ 6:05 pm
Health & Fitness
US Open Wild Style: 8 Tennis Looks You Have to See Now
Aug 29, 2012 @ 5:25 pm
Health & Fitness
US Open Tennis Court Style: What the Pros Wear
Aug 28, 2012 @ 5:05 pm
Health & Fitness
U.S. Open Begins Soon! See Maria Sharapova's On-Court Looks
Aug 24, 2012 @ 4:15 pm
Maria Sharapova Launches "Sugarpova" Candy (Yum!)
Aug 20, 2012 @ 6:00 pm
