The First Look At Margot Robbie as Barbie Is Finally Here

Your favorite childhood toy is heading to the big screen, with Margot Robbie bringing the famous doll to life. The first look at the actress in Barbie has finally been revealed, along with a release date of July 21, 2023. So, while we still have to wait a whole year for the highly anticipated interpretation of Barbie and her plastic world, at least we've been gifted a sneak peek at Robbie as the iconic doll.