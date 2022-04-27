The First Look At Margot Robbie as Barbie Is Finally Here
Your favorite childhood toy is heading to the big screen, with Margot Robbie bringing the famous doll to life. The first look at the actress in Barbie has finally been revealed, along with a release date of July 21, 2023. So, while we still have to wait a whole year for the highly anticipated interpretation of Barbie and her plastic world, at least we've been gifted a sneak peek at Robbie as the iconic doll.
On Tuesday, Warner Brothers shared the movie news along with a photo of Robbie smiling in a bright-pink convertible. In the snapshot, the actress is wearing a blue-and-white striped halter top with a matching polka-dot headband and beaded bracelet. Her blonde hair grazed her shoulders and was blown out in Barbie's signature loosely curled hairdo. She held on to the car's windshield as she looked into the camera.
The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is currently in production with an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling (who will aptly play Ken), Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.
Last year, Robbie told British Vogue that playing the role of Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage" and "a lot of nostalgic connections."
"But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she said, before adding, "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't ... '"