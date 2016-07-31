Margot Robbie Wows in Black and White Outfits in N.Y.C.

Margot Robbie might be playing a deranged villain in the much-anticipated movie Suicide Squad, but her fashion choices lately are anything but crazy. The 26-year-old Australian actress was seen out in N.Y.C. yesterday, and she looked perfectly put-together in a sleek black-and-white outfit.

During the day, Robbie wore a black long-sleeve shirt with a black-and-white patterned skirt that featured white lacing on the front. She paired the ensemble with a cute, structured red bag and black peep-toe pumps that secured with ankle straps. Her gorgeous blonde hair was pulled into two ponytails that fell down over her shoulders—overall, her look was the epitome of classy, and we're 100 percent obsessed.

However, she wasn't done wowing us with her fashion choices. Later, Robbie met up with some of her Suicide Squad co-stars for a night out on the town, and she kept her monochrome vibes going with a stunning black crop top and pant combination. She looked chic, but ready to party, as she headed out with Cara Delevingne and Karen Fukuhara.

The two ladies, who also play key roles in the upcoming movie, got the all-black memo—Delevinge wore a see-through lace top with a black pinstripe suit, while Fukuhara rocked a chic little black dress with ankle boots.

James Devaney/GC Images

James Devaney/GC Images

RELATED: Suicide Squad Official Soundtrack: Here Are the Songs and Artists on the Album

It was undoubtedly a high-fashion day for the Suicide Squad ladies, and we can't wait to see them again on the big screen when the movie premieres next week.

VIDEO: Margot Robbie Stuns at Tarzan Premiere