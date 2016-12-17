Margot Robbie Shares Super Chill Holidays Instagram from Down Under

Margot Robbie totally deserves some down time. What with starring in Suicide Squad, Tarzan, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Robbie is, in the words of Billy On The Street's Billy Eichner, "having a moment."

With the holidays right around the corner, Robbie flew home to Australia for some much needed R&R. The blonde beauty shared a sunny selfie of her time off in Queensland's Gold Coast on Instagram. The 26-year-old looked incredibly carefree as she sat outside surrounded by plants and sunshine.

Of course her off-duty look was absolutely on point. The actress relaxed in shorts and a stripped tee and accessorized with a straw hat, reflective sunglasses, and a very pink and refreshing-looking drink. She kept her face makeup-free and fresh, and emphasized her long fingers with nude nail polish. Since returning Down Under, the star has been updating her Instagram frequently. She shared a festive holiday snap that featured a Christmas tree, some friends, and the movie Home Alone. She also shared an adorable pic of a kiss with boyfriend Tom Ackerley on a busy dance floor, that she captioned "This guy" followed by the heart eye emoji. Aww, no mistletoe required!

