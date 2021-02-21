Margaret Qualley Thanks FKA twigs for Sharing Her Story of Abuse After Shia LaBeouf Split
Qualley and LaBeouf broke up last month.
A month after splitting from Shia LaBeouf, Margaret Qualley is breaking her silence about the abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend. On Saturday, the actress thanked FKA twigs — who has candidly spoken about the physical and emotional violence she experienced while in a relationship with LaBeouf — on Instagram.
"Thank you," Qualley wrote alongside a photo of twigs's Elle cover.
In the magazine, the singer further detailed her abuse, including a particularly frightening incident that is outlined in a civil lawsuit she filed against LaBeouf in December, where she allegedly woke up to him on top of her with his hands around her neck. He proceeded to throw her to the ground outside of their hotel, and then drove at an alarming speed into traffic. "I was thinking to myself, 'I wonder what would happen to my body…if [we] smashed into a wall at 80 miles per hour?'" twigs recalled.
"I was looking for the airbag and I couldn't see the airbag sign, so I was thinking, 'If he doesn't have an airbag, will this car crush my sternum?'" She later revealed of their relationship, "It's a miracle I came out alive."
Back in December, Qualley and LaBeouf were spotted making out at LAX airport, sparking dating rumors. Two months prior, the pair met while starring as a couple in Qualley's sister Rainsford's "Love Me Like You Hate Me" music video.
Last month, however, Qualley and LaBeouf split. "They're just in different places in their lives," a source previously told People. Another insider suggested the reason behind the breakup was because of the "backlash" Qualley received for seeing LaBeouf amid abuse allegations.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by phone (800-799-7233).