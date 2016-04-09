9 Times Birthday Boy Marc Jacobs and His Pup Were the Cutest

Marc Jacobs turns 53 today! For decades, the world has known him as one of America's greatest designers, thanks to his personal lines, Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs, not to mention his previous stint as the creative director of the French design house Louis Vuitton. He held that role for almost 20 years and in the two years since leaving has focused mainly on his namesake lines. With a name and personality as big as his, there's only one thing that could steal the spotlight from Jacobs himself: his black-and-white bull terrier, Neville.
If you haven't heard of Neville, you've certainly seen him in Jacobs's 2015 ad for Bookmarc (the designer's bookstore for a variety of coffee table tomes and other Marc Jacobs collectables) as well as in photos of him posing alongside some of fashion's biggest models and tastemakers, including Kendall Jenner and Sofia Coppola.
What's more, this fuzzy guy has already amassed over 180 million loyal Instagram followers, making him one of the most followed pets on the social sharing site (yes, he has his own account). He even has a #Squad of his own (read: fellow furry friends) that could rival Taylor Swift's #GirlSquad.
In honor of Jacobs's 53rd birthday, we're looking back at some of Neville's sweetest moments with his dear dad:
