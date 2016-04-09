9 Times Birthday Boy Marc Jacobs and His Pup Were the Cutest

Marc Jacobs turns 53 today! For decades, the world has known him as one of America's greatest designers, thanks to his personal lines, Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs, not to mention his previous stint as the creative director of the French design house Louis Vuitton. He held that role for almost 20 years and in the two years since leaving has focused mainly on his namesake lines. With a name and personality as big as his, there's only one thing that could steal the spotlight from Jacobs himself: his black-and-white bull terrier, Neville.

If you haven't heard of Neville, you've certainly seen him in Jacobs's 2015 ad for Bookmarc (the designer's bookstore for a variety of coffee table tomes and other Marc Jacobs collectables) as well as in photos of him posing alongside some of fashion's biggest models and tastemakers, including Kendall Jenner and Sofia Coppola.

Hey @kendalljenner thanks for letting me hang...on you..! Come back and visit us soon! 😍 A photo posted by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Feb 13, 2014 at 6:06pm PST

Daisy is worn out! Caressed and comforted by my dear, sweet friend Sofia! A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jul 14, 2015 at 3:40pm PDT

What's more, this fuzzy guy has already amassed over 180 million loyal Instagram followers, making him one of the most followed pets on the social sharing site (yes, he has his own account). He even has a #Squad of his own (read: fellow furry friends) that could rival Taylor Swift's #GirlSquad.

the petting zoo @marcjacobs A photo posted by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Mar 30, 2016 at 5:24am PDT

In honor of Jacobs's 53rd birthday, we're looking back at some of Neville's sweetest moments with his dear dad:

snugs with dad @themarcjacobs A photo posted by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Apr 4, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

Me and my boy...@nevillejacobs A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Mar 13, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

Wiped out! A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Mar 5, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

Kissin' on Neville @nevillejacobs A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jan 2, 2016 at 7:49am PST

When the box says PRADA and the card says from @kegrand you know you won't be re-gifting the contents! LOVE the 🐰's! Thank you!!! A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Dec 25, 2015 at 7:14am PST

Another couch... Cuddling it up in St. Barth!!! Aaaaaah🙏 A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Dec 22, 2015 at 8:03pm PST

Sunday morning and off to work! #yawn A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Aug 23, 2015 at 6:19am PDT

regramming my dad @themarcjacobs on our morning commute to work! 🍔👃🏻🍩🍪🍤☕️☕️☕️ A photo posted by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Aug 4, 2015 at 6:57am PDT