Marc Jacobs
Celebrity
Marc Jacobs
Videos
Marc Jacobs Is Engaged—and the Proposal Went Down at Chipotle
Apr 05, 2018 @ 11:00 am
New York Fashion Week
Marc Jacobs Delivers a Bold Flourish in New York Fashion Week's Finale
Feb 14, 2018 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
You Can Now Take a Fashion Class Online with Marc Jacobs
Nov 16, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Awards & Events
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Take Their Twinning Streak to the
WSJ
Innovator Awards
Nov 02, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Fashion
Marc Jacobs on Hip Hop and Charges of Cultural Appropriation: "Maybe I've Been Insensitive"
Aug 07, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
The LGBT Community Center Honors Hillary Clinton and Marc Jacobs
Apr 21, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Fashion
Frances Bean Cobain Smolders in Modeling Debut for Marc Jacobs
Jan 26, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
The 10 Most Unlikely Instagram Stars of Our Time
Dec 19, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Lifestyle
9 Things You Didn’t Know About Marc Jacobs’s dog, Neville
Oct 11, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
New York Fashion Week
Marc Jacobs Brings NYFW to a Close with Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk
Sep 16, 2016 @ 7:00 am
New York Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber Reveals the Advice Mom Cindy Crawford Shares as Family Supports Her at Awards Ceremony
Sep 09, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Camilla Belle and Adriana Lima Smolder at Marc Jacobs’s Divine Decadence Fragrance Dinner in L.A.
Jul 22, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Marc Jacobs Taps Susan Sarandon for His Star-Studded Fall Campaign, Praises Her “Talent and Power”
Jun 29, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Marc Jacobs Taps Kendall Jenner for His Fall 2016 Campaign, Explains Why She’s So Talented
Jun 22, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Cara Delevingne, Marilyn Manson, and Courtney Love Star in Marc Jacobs's Fall 2016 Campaign
Jun 20, 2016 @ 11:45 am
CFDA Awards
See All the Winners of the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards
Jun 06, 2016 @ 11:45 pm
Celebrity
9 Times Birthday Boy Marc Jacobs and His Pup Were the Cutest
Apr 09, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Supermodel Naomi Campbell's Epic $1750 Photo Book
Apr 08, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
The 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees Are Here—See Who Made the Cut
Mar 17, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Find Out Why Marc Jacobs Thinks Adriana Lima Is a "Shining Example of an Independent Woman"
Jan 26, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Transgender Director Lana Wachowski Stars in Marc Jacobs's Spring 2016 Campaign
Jan 08, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Fashion
13 Fashion Designers and the Celebrity Muses Who Inspire Them
Nov 17, 2015 @ 9:45 pm
Social Media
Who Will Win Finest Behind The Seams? Vote Now in
InStyle
's Social Media Awards
Sep 12, 2015 @ 10:00 am
