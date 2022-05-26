Mandy Moore's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Giving Diane Keaton
Last night, Mandy Moore majorly switched up her style on the red carpet, and ditched her go-to goddess gowns and signature upbeat color palette for an iconic menswear moment. At the NBCU FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress wore a three-piece men's suit that seemingly took inspiration from the queen of all suits, Diane Keaton.
Wearing a black jacket with a white pocket square tucked inside, Mandy paired the blazer with matching tailored pants, a classic white dress shirt underneath, and a loose-fitting black tie around her neck. For a feminine touch, she put on a pair of sky-high heels and delicate silver jewelry. Her dark hair was worn down in relaxed waves, and makeup-wise, Moore balanced her super smoky eye with a baby pink lip, dewy skin, and rosy cheeks. The whole look was very Annie Hall meets Marlene Dietrich, and a total style departure for Mandy.
Joining Moore on the red carpet for a rare appearance was her husband and Taylor Goldsmith, who wore a gray Thom Browne cardigan-shirt hybrid with matching trousers and a white button-down.
With the This Is Us series finale airing earlier this week, Mandy is now directing her focus to her music. She just released a new album, titled In Real Life, and will soon be embarking on a tour, her first in more than 10 years.
"I kind of feel like that's been the bulk of my career and life is just juggling between multiple different hats and just staying present and focused on what I'm doing at any given moment," Moore told InStyle of being on the This Is Us set every day to going on tour. "So, I'm excited to have the cathartic emotional opportunity to process my feelings about the end of this very seminal chapter of my life and being able to celebrate this chapter and this new music and going on the road with my family, all of that is very special."