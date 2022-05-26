Mandy Moore's Latest Red Carpet Look Is Giving Diane Keaton

Last night, Mandy Moore majorly switched up her style on the red carpet, and ditched her go-to goddess gowns and signature upbeat color palette for an iconic menswear moment. At the NBCU FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress wore a three-piece men's suit that seemingly took inspiration from the queen of all suits, Diane Keaton.

Wearing a black jacket with a white pocket square tucked inside, Mandy paired the blazer with matching tailored pants, a classic white dress shirt underneath, and a loose-fitting black tie around her neck. For a feminine touch, she put on a pair of sky-high heels and delicate silver jewelry. Her dark hair was worn down in relaxed waves, and makeup-wise, Moore balanced her super smoky eye with a baby pink lip, dewy skin, and rosy cheeks. The whole look was very Annie Hall meets Marlene Dietrich, and a total style departure for Mandy.

Mandy Moore Menswear Suit Red Carpet Credit: Getty

Joining Moore on the red carpet for a rare appearance was her husband and Taylor Goldsmith, who wore a gray Thom Browne cardigan-shirt hybrid with matching trousers and a white button-down.

With the This Is Us series finale airing earlier this week, Mandy is now directing her focus to her music. She just released a new album, titled In Real Life, and will soon be embarking on a tour, her first in more than 10 years.