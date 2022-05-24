Mandy Moore Never Actually Wanted to Be a Pop Star

"Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom. She and Matt have become really close friends with my husband and I. But they have a kid who's six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club," Moore says. "Somehow, I got invited into it and it's the best. I've made so many wonderful friends. We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it's incredible. It's so much fun. I'm very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We're all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together."