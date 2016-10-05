Mandy Moore Sells Her Longtime Los Feliz Home for $2.95 Million—Take a Tour

At long last, Mandy Moore has sold the Los Feliz home she once shared with ex-husband Ryan Adams, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The teen idol purchased the 4,747-square-foot at the height of her fame back in 2002—where her star turn in A Walk to Remember had just broken the hearts of a nation and helped spur Nicholas Sparks’s commercially successful movie career.

Moore’s 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom L.A. pad was purchased for $1.725 million, a meager sum when compared to today’s selling price of $2.95 million. Fourteen years later, the home’s value is hardly the only thing that’s changed.

Moore and her musician ex married in 2009 when the singer-turned-actress was just 24. Six years later, the couple officially called it quits, but the divorce proceedings stretched on through this past June. So now, nearly two years after they announced their split in January 2015, Moore and Adams are finally dividing their assets—which include their Los Felix home. Though no children were involved in the split, the couple shared eight pets.

The 1927 home pays homage to its founding era with classic décor and wrought-iron railings, retaining the quiet energy of its surroundings with a series of French doors and large windows.

With a starring role in NBC drama This Is Us and a budding relationship with musician Taylor Goldsmith, it seems the 32-year-old may be ready to let go of the past, which sadly includes saying goodbye to her gorgeous Los Feliz estate.

Browse through the photos below for a closer look at Moore’s former home.