Mandy Moore's Favorite Boutiques

Not long after alighting in N.Y.C., Moore makes a beeline for the Lower East Side and Edith Machinist. "The best vintage stores are on Stanton, Rivington and Ludlow," she says. "At Edith Machinist recently I bought this beautiful, bubble-gum-pink Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress with a little belt and Peter Pan collar." Her next stop? "Castor amp Pollux in the West Village has amazing stuff," says Raina Penchansky, Moore's regular shopping companion. "We both love Phillip Lim and he's sold there."
Edith Machinist 104 Rivington Street, near Ludlow Street; 212-979-9992. Castor amp Pollux 238 West 10th Street, between Bleecker and Hudson Streets; 212-645-6572.
Courtesy of Castor & Pollux
New York City
From the Lower East Side, Moore hoofs it north to Nolita to peruse the latest knitted confections at Mayle. "I am obsessed with Mayle," says Moore of the cult line designed by Jane Mayle. "There's so much attention to detail. I always walk away with a few little sweaters and cardigans. You can wear them with a T-shirt and jeans or over a dress for a funky edge."
Mayle 242 Elizabeth Street, between Houston and Prince Streets; 212-625-0406.
Courtesy of Mayle
Los Angeles
When on the West Coast, Moore spends hours poring over the cool up-and-coming brands at Hillary Rush, including dresses by Nili Lotan, Erin Fetherston and Alexander Wang, shoes by L'autre Chose, and graphic swimwear by Brette Sandler. "It's our number one store in L.A.," says Penchansky. They also love the jewelry at Kaviar and Kind. "Anita Ko is our hands-down favorite jeweler in L.A.," says Penchansky. "If we're lucky enough, I can get her to come over and see us at Mandy's house with all her jewelry. Mandy wants to get this diamond and gold scarab ring that is just incredible."
Hillary Rush 8222 W. Third Street; 323-852-0088. Kaviar and Kind 8533 W. Sunset Boulevard; 310-659-9523.
Courtesy of Hillary Rush
Los Angeles
"There's this little place in the valley called Playclothes," says Moore. "It's almost like a costume shop. They have a lot of kitschy cool little houseware things and great dresses."
Playclothes 11422 Moorpark Street, Studio City; 818-755-9559.
Courtesy of Playclothes
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Courtesy of Castor & Pollux
New York City
Not long after alighting in N.Y.C., Moore makes a beeline for the Lower East Side and Edith Machinist. "The best vintage stores are on Stanton, Rivington and Ludlow," she says. "At Edith Machinist recently I bought this beautiful, bubble-gum-pink Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress with a little belt and Peter Pan collar." Her next stop? "Castor amp Pollux in the West Village has amazing stuff," says Raina Penchansky, Moore's regular shopping companion. "We both love Phillip Lim and he's sold there."
Edith Machinist 104 Rivington Street, near Ludlow Street; 212-979-9992. Castor amp Pollux 238 West 10th Street, between Bleecker and Hudson Streets; 212-645-6572.
Advertisement
2 of 4Courtesy of Mayle
New York City
From the Lower East Side, Moore hoofs it north to Nolita to peruse the latest knitted confections at Mayle. "I am obsessed with Mayle," says Moore of the cult line designed by Jane Mayle. "There's so much attention to detail. I always walk away with a few little sweaters and cardigans. You can wear them with a T-shirt and jeans or over a dress for a funky edge."
Mayle 242 Elizabeth Street, between Houston and Prince Streets; 212-625-0406.
3 of 4Courtesy of Hillary Rush
Los Angeles
When on the West Coast, Moore spends hours poring over the cool up-and-coming brands at Hillary Rush, including dresses by Nili Lotan, Erin Fetherston and Alexander Wang, shoes by L'autre Chose, and graphic swimwear by Brette Sandler. "It's our number one store in L.A.," says Penchansky. They also love the jewelry at Kaviar and Kind. "Anita Ko is our hands-down favorite jeweler in L.A.," says Penchansky. "If we're lucky enough, I can get her to come over and see us at Mandy's house with all her jewelry. Mandy wants to get this diamond and gold scarab ring that is just incredible."
Hillary Rush 8222 W. Third Street; 323-852-0088. Kaviar and Kind 8533 W. Sunset Boulevard; 310-659-9523.
Advertisement
4 of 4Courtesy of Playclothes
Los Angeles
"There's this little place in the valley called Playclothes," says Moore. "It's almost like a costume shop. They have a lot of kitschy cool little houseware things and great dresses."
Playclothes 11422 Moorpark Street, Studio City; 818-755-9559.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.