Mandy Moore's Favorite Boutiques

When on the West Coast, Moore spends hours poring over the cool up-and-coming brands at Hillary Rush , including dresses by Nili Lotan, Erin Fetherston and Alexander Wang, shoes by L'autre Chose, and graphic swimwear by Brette Sandler. "It's our number one store in L.A.," says Penchansky. They also love the jewelry at Kaviar and Kind . "Anita Ko is our hands-down favorite jeweler in L.A.," says Penchansky. "If we're lucky enough, I can get her to come over and see us at Mandy's house with all her jewelry. Mandy wants to get this diamond and gold scarab ring that is just incredible."8222 W. Third Street; 323-852-0088.8533 W. Sunset Boulevard; 310-659-9523.