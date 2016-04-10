Mandy Moore Is 32! See 10 Times She Slayed the Selfie Game on Instagram

Happy birthday to Mandy Moore! The singer-turned-actress came to prominence with her first-ever single, "Candy," in 1999. From there, the always-sweet starlet went on to sell 12.5 million albums worldwide and appeared in several films, including Princess Diaries (2001), opposite Anne Hathaway, and A Walk to Remember (2002), based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Today we raise a toast to the actress, who's turning 32. After more than 15 years in the spotlight, she's remained pretty much ageless and regularly shows off her good looks on Instagram. To see for yourself, we rounded up 10 of Moore's best 'grams in honor of her birthday.

