Mandy Moore Is 32! See 10 Times She Slayed the Selfie Game on Instagram

Happy birthday to Mandy Moore! The singer-turned-actress came to prominence with her first-ever single, "Candy," in 1999. From there, the always-sweet starlet went on to sell 12.5 million albums worldwide and appeared in several films, including Princess Diaries (2001), opposite Anne Hathaway, and A Walk to Remember (2002), based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Today we raise a toast to the actress, who's turning 32. After more than 15 years in the spotlight, she's remained pretty much ageless and regularly shows off her good looks on Instagram. To see for yourself, we rounded up 10 of Moore's best 'grams in honor of her birthday.

1 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Seaside Selfie

The singer, fresh from a swim, captioned the photo: "Happiness is a wetsuit on a cold morning. Could be worse... Could be a (insert bikini emoji). #nothanks."

2 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Beetlejuice! 

Moore gave the camera a questionable stare in this selfie. Her caption for the photo? "I was just mistaken for the girl from Beetlejuice at the auto body shop. My face says huh but my heart says thank you!," she said. Hm, maybe Moore does slightly resemble Winona Ryder or vice versa. 

3 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Singer Selfie

Back to her old stomping grounds: the recording studio—with on-point lighting, of course.

4 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Sip, Sip.

Moore posted this selfie in honor of her newly claimed "rebel" status after treating herself to an iced coffee at 4 p.m.

5 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Snow Bunny

While out and about in Chicago, Moore posted this snow-filled selfie. According to her photo caption, she was "diiiiiigging this snow," despite her disgruntled expression.

6 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Model Pout

The brunette beauty perfected her model pout for this on-point car selfie. 

7 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Hats Off...

to this stylish birthday beauty, who snapped this Insta' while wearing a relaxed hoodie that reads "The Great."

8 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Sing It, Girl

While en route to the recording studio, Moore snapped this selfie, saying: "Doing vocal warm-ups in the car, feeling like a goof but armed and ready to sing this A.M."

9 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Berry-Kissed

With red lips and loose waves, the actress's relaxed style is what cool-girl fashion is made of.

10 of 10 Mandy Moore/Instagram

Behind the Scenes

The actress held up her script in honor of having wrapped season 2 of Sheriff Callie's Wild West. Moore voices the main character in the musical comedy series for preschool children.

