Man of Style: Penn Badgley

Has the style on Gossip Girl educated you about fashion? It's made me realize that taking care of your appearance is a good thing. Spending over $100 on a pair of jeans is not crazy, because if they look good and you wear them a lot, it's worth it.
Do you take anyone with you? Blake is largely responsible for every nice thing I have. She's got great taste.
What do you like that she wears? Just about everything. But when a girl can wear a loose white V-neck, jeans, flats and a ponytail, be confident, and make that look good, it's the sexiest thing.
Is there something you wouldn't be caught dead in? I can't rock hats at all. I don't know how guys pull them off, but if I put one on, I'm like, Why is this on my head?
Ever make any fashion blunders? Well, I met John Galliano recently at an event in his honor but had no idea who he was. He looked like a fantastic pirate in a leather vest with no shirt on and a tall top hat. We were introduced, and I said, "I'm sorry, what's your name?" And he's like, "John." Blake thought it was hilarious.
Do you collect anything? Vinyl. I grew up listening to soul music, hip-hop, RampB, and jazz funk and am verging on 300 records, 200 of which are all old jazz reissues or first pressings.
And now you're writing music too. I am. My dream is to play live shows with a small orchestra—strings, horns, an organ. I'd play keyboards and guitar and sing. But I wouldn't be the frontman.
Have you written a song for Blake? Yeah. The best gift I've ever given was a song I wrote.
Is that the most amazing feeling? You know, she seemed to like it.
