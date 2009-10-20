Man of Style: Penn Badgley

1 of 3 Thomas Whiteside

Penn Badgley

Has the style on Gossip Girl educated you about fashion?

It's made me realize that taking care of your appearance is a good thing. Spending over $100 on a pair of jeans is not crazy, because if they look good and you wear them a lot, it's worth it.



Do you take anyone with you?

Blake is largely responsible for every nice thing I have. She's got great taste.



What do you like that she wears?

Just about everything. But when a girl can wear a loose white V-neck, jeans, flats and a ponytail, be confident, and make that look good, it's the sexiest thing.