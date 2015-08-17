whitelogo
whitelogo
Mamie Gummer
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Mamie Gummer
Fashion
8 Times Famous Sisters Teamed Up for Fashion Campaigns
Aug 17, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Video: See the Top Celebrity Looks of the Week
Aug 08, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Movies
6 Reasons Why Meryl Streep Slays as a Rocker in Ricki and the Flash
Aug 07, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Mamie Gummer's Adorable First Performance with Mom Meryl Streep
Aug 06, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Meryl Streep and Daughter Mamie Gummer Turn Heads at the
Ricki and The Flash
Premiere
Aug 04, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Awards & Events
Partying at the Seinfelds' Hamptons House Sometimes Involves a Helicopter Ride
Jul 27, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!