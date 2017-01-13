12 Times Malia and Sasha Were So Clearly Embarrassed by Their Dad

Malia and Sasha Obama have grown up before our eyes over the last eight years as their dad, President Barack Obama, served as the leader of the free world.

While they've handled the unblinking attention with an absurd amount of grace, the girls still had plenty of teen moments, too. Over the years, we've witnessed the most relatable of adolescent emotion: being embarrassed by a parent–or in this case POTUS.

Scroll down to see the funniest moments of the girls being totally mortified by their totally embarrassing parents, who also happen to be the president and first lady of the United States. Ugh, parents!