12 Times Malia and Sasha Were So Clearly Embarrassed by Their Dad

Malia and Sasha Obama have grown up before our eyes over the last eight years as their dad, President Barack Obama, served as the leader of the free world.

While they've handled the unblinking attention with an absurd amount of grace, the girls still had plenty of teen moments, too. Over the years, we've witnessed the most relatable of adolescent emotion: being embarrassed by a parent–or in this case POTUS. 

Scroll down to see the funniest moments of the girls being totally mortified by their totally embarrassing parents, who also happen to be the president and first lady of the United States. Ugh, parents! 

Jul. 4, 2009

Clearly, the president has just cracked a major dad joke—just look at that smile on his face! Makes the unamused expressions on his daughters' faces all the more amazing. 

Nov. 24, 2010

Sasha and Malia's fake smiles, and their Dad's genuine one, during the 2010 Pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey says it all.

Nov. 27, 2010

Malia gave her dad some serious side-eye as he enthusiastically cheered at a Howard University basketball game. Sasha didn't have time for any of that. 

Nov. 23, 2011

Sasha is totally looking at her dad's notes to see how many more bad jokes she and Malia had to endure before the 2011 Turkey Pardoning ceremony was over.

Nov. 7, 2012

The First Family traveled back White House on Air Force One after Obama was re-elected to serve a second term as president. Sasha proudly carries a tote with their last name on it, but she's definitely thinking, "Ugh, dad is hugging me way too hard right now."

Nov. 21, 2012

Another year, another Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon full of bad dad jokes and unamused looks from the Obama girls. 

Dec. 6, 2012

Malia bashfully sang with her dad at the annual lighting of the White House Christmas tree but was totally dying on the inside. Sasha was thankful she was too far away from the mic to really sing. When POTUS hands you the mic, you don't say no. 

Nov. 27, 2013

Their dad may think that Malia and Sasha were laughing at his turkey jokes at the annual Pardoning of the National Turkey, but really they're laughing at how bad the jokes were. The eye contact says it all. 

Nov. 30, 2013

POTUS and his daughters participate in Small Business Saturday every year, and in 2013 they headed to a local bookshop, where a dad joke was clearly made, and the girls were not having it. 

Nov. 26, 2014

The bad Turkey jokes will never end, and we will never get tired of seeing Malia and Sasha's faces as their dad cracks one one-liner after another. A huge smile on POTUS's face, eye-rolls galore from the girls. We love it. 

Nov. 25, 2015

This is the year Obama delivered the bad turkey joke of the century: "Time flies, even if turkeys don't." Considering this was their final year making an appearance at the pardoning ceremony, we think they were just giving him a pass. 

Jan. 2, 2016

We wonder what Obama said to Malia to make her laugh but also want to pull her hat down over her face. Sasha's just glad to walk behind the group and avoid the dad jokes altogether.

