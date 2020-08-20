Joe Biden's Granddaughter Posted the Cutest Throwback Snapshot With Sasha and Malia Obama
This is how you do a #TBT.
Yesterday, Naomi Biden, Joe Biden's granddaughter, shared a Throwback Thursday that featured former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, making for a very cute, very nostalgic, and very touching moment. According to People, the shot is from the night that Biden received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama back in January 2017.
"Who run the world —> GIRLS," Naomi wrote alongside the photo.
During the Democratic National Convention this week, Naomi, who is a Columbia Law School student, voiced her support for her grandfather's campaign and the historic decision to have a woman as his vice presidential nominee.
"Tonight we learned - How @joebiden got to where he stands today: Strong women & How we will become the next POTUS: A strong woman," she wrote on Twitter. "@kamalaharris you inspired girls around the world tonight that anything is possible. I think I know who we have to thank: Shyamala Harris."
Naomi has been posting about her grandfather more often lately. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself as a toddler in Joe's arms, writing, "I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden. But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American."