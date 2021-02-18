Malia Obama Reportedly Has a New Job in Television
The former first daughter might be working with Donald Glover.
Malia Obama might have a cool new job.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former first daughter has been recruited for the writers' room at Donald Glover's new Amazon series. According to the outlet, Glover has signed an overall deal with the streaming platform that will see him create, executive-produce, and curate content. And one of the projects reportedly on the docket is Hive, a series from Watchmen writer Janine Nabers, which follows a powerful Beyoncé-like figure.
Malia Obama, of course, has worked as a production assistant on CBS's Extant, and interned for HBO's Girls as well as for The Weinstein Company. The 22-year-old began attending Harvard University in 2017, and will likely graduate later this year if she hasn't already graduated early.
Amid the pandemic, Malia and Sasha Obama have been quarantining at home with their parents, and last year, Barack Obama revealed that Malia's boyfriend was also quarantining with them.
"He's British ... wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up," he said. "So we took him in and I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid. The only thing you discover — this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you've got a son — young men eat. It's weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30%."