Little Fires Everywhere Star Lexi Underwood Will Play Malia Obama in a New Show
Underwood has been cast in new Showtime anthology series The First Lady.
Showtime's The First Lady, an anthology series about former U.S. first ladies, has found its Malia Obama.
Variety reports that Lexi Underwood, who starred in Little Fires Everywhere, has been cast as the first daughter. Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama, while O-T Fagbenle will appear as President Barack Obama. According to Variety, the role of Malia in the show is described as "open minded and intelligent," someone who "pushes her parents to make socially conscious decisions."
The series itself has been described as a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.
Underwood starred as Pearl in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere adaptation last year, which saw Kerry Washington as her mother, Mia.
The First Lady already has a stacked cast, with Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.