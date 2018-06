Makeover Awards

3 of 9 Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Elisabetta Villa/WireImage; Jeff Vespa/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty

Most Indecisive Hair Color: Jessica Alba

Maybe it was being a new mom, but for Jessica Alba, this was a year of experimentation-from honey highlights to reddish auburn, to platinum blond and espresso brown. Her hairstylist Robert Ramos tells us most of the switches were for movie roles, but regardless, we're impressed. Who among us would look that good in four drastically different colors?



