Seth Meyers on Sharing the Mother's Day Love with His Wife and Mom

On Thursday night in Brooklyn, Karlie Kloss, Keri Russell, Seth Meyers, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and more gathered to celebrate the launch of the children's lifestyle and clothing site, Maisonette.

Timing was clearly on the launch's side, as Mother's Day is this weekend, and the holiday on everyone's mind throughout the night.

"This is that weird thing that happens when your wife becomes a mother," Seth Meyers told InStyle. "She receives slightly more of your focus than your physical mother. I've spoken to my mom about this and she's okay, she understands," he added.

"My mom is going to get exactly what she wants, mostly because she gave me a phone call telling me exactly what she wants," he said laughing. "I've already written my wife a card, half from me and half from our son. And I got her a real gift and a joke gift." What else would you expect from the funnyman?

"I saw this amazing card," Keri Russell shared. "And it was something to the effect of like, Mother's Day should only be, no one talks to the mom, and she gets to do whatever she wants, away from everyone else." We feel you, Keri. "A crazy thing happens when you go from two kids to three kids," she added. "No more mommy blogs, no more cooking blogs. But they'll come back!"

Russell may not be reading too many mommy blogs right now, but she's definitely looking forward to exploring Maisonette. "It's very well curated and then adding this other element like giving stories about families," she said, referring to the content section of the site.

Created by two New York City moms, Maisonette offers a curated collection of children's clothing, furniture, books, toys, and more on one online destination. "What we wanted to create is the ultimate destination where you're going to find everything you need for your kids, from the socks and the shoes to the artwork for their nursery, to clothing and toys," said co-founder Luisana Mendoza de Roccia. "So it's really just one destination where you're not only going to be able to shop, but be inspired as well."

When picking out their kids' clothing, co-founder Sylvana Durrett, explained, "comfort and hopefully style [are the most importanat]. As parents, you want them to look the way you might dress yourself."

The evening ended with a Perrier-Jouët Rosé toast to the co-founders, and a colorful candy bar set up for moms to take home some sweets for their little ones. Scroll down for the best looks from the dinner, and check out Maisonette.com for adorable kiddie clothes, toys, furniture, and more.