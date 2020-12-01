Madonna Posed For a Rare Family Photo with Her Six Children
Strike a pose.
Madonna was able to spend Thanksgiving with all six of her children under the same roof — and took the occasion to pose for a rare family photo.
"A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks," she captioned a video of herself with Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 14, and twin sisters Stella and Estere, 8.
The singer shares Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon, and shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She adopted David, Chifundo, Stella, and Estere from Malawi.
Earlier this year, she celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamaica with Lourdes. People reported at the time that Madonna's other children joined the celebrations as well. Estere, Stella, Mercy, David, and rumored boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams, were reportedly present for the festivities.
The singer is also working on her biopic, which she will direct and co-write along with Juno writer Diablo Cody.
"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," she said in a statement about the movie. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."