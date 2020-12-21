Madonna Showed Off Her Hip Scar in a New Selfie
She revealed a bandaged hip back in November.
Madonna's latest selfie isn't showing off the singer's usual glam persona. Instead, she's giving her followers a look at a scar on her hip along with a slew of marks from a cupping session. In a post on her Instagram Story, Madonna has pink hair and wearing a matching black set, with a sports bra and underwear tied up to show the full scar, adding three hashtags: "recovery," "cupping," and "beautiful scar." Back in November, she shared an image of herself with a bandaged hip while wearing a silky slip dress.
"Madame [X] is a survivor #newmoon #miracles," she wrote.
Last December, Madonna canceled her Madame X tour because of injury, People adds. In an Instagram post, she explained that some of the sequences in her show left her in excruciating pain and that she would have to recuperate before continuing her signature elaborate maneuvers and choreography.
"As I climbed the ladder to sing 'Batuka' on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days," she captioned the Instagram video. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."
"I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears," she added. "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body."
In a career spanning more than three decades, Madonna explained that although she'd never let any injury keep her from performing (the show must go on, right?), she was prioritizing her health so that she could continue in the future.
"I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," she finished. "I thank you all for your understanding, love and support."