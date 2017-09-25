Madonna's 12-Year-Old Son David Needs His Own Music Video Like Now

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Isabel Jones
Sep 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

While we’ve been busy focusing on Kaia Gerber and the many Beckhams at fashion week, a celebrity child on the rise *almost* missed our radar: David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie. 

Madonna’s newly 12-year-old son rang in his special day exactly the way you’d hope: with one of his mom’s biggest hits, the aptly titled dance track “Celebrate.”

And, OK, we really mean this: THE KID’S GOT SKILLS. One might say he has the moves like Madonna—he’s voguing and everything. 

Mama didn’t skimp on the emojis when she introduced her opening act: "Go David!! :tada::birthday::unicorn::tada::birthday::unicorn:. Its your birthday!!! :rainbow::two_hearts::joy::rainbow::two_hearts::joy: We Gonna Party! ⚽️:hearts:⚽️:hearts:⚽️:joy:⚽️ Like its your birthday!! :tada::birthday::unicorn::tada::unicorn::birthday::rainbow::two_hearts::rainbow::two_hearts::joy::joy::joy:!! Its Time to Celebrate! :tada::tada::tada::tada::two_hearts::two_hearts::two_hearts::unicorn::unicorn::rainbow::clown::flag_mw::flag_mw::flag_mw:"

A-M-A-Z-I-N-G. 

VIDEO: Madonna's Mom Goals

 

Her Madgesty also celebrated with an adorable throwback photo:

Can we please get this boy some sort of reality show/YouTube channel/record deal, or even just more screen time on Madge’s Twitter account? 

The Internet is on board:

 What can we say, David clearly learned from the best.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!