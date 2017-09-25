Madonna's 12-Year-Old Son David Needs His Own Music Video Like Now

While we’ve been busy focusing on Kaia Gerber and the many Beckhams at fashion week, a celebrity child on the rise *almost* missed our radar: David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie.

Madonna’s newly 12-year-old son rang in his special day exactly the way you’d hope: with one of his mom’s biggest hits, the aptly titled dance track “Celebrate.”

And, OK, we really mean this: THE KID’S GOT SKILLS. One might say he has the moves like Madonna—he’s voguing and everything.

Mama didn’t skimp on the emojis when she introduced her opening act: "Go David!! . Its your birthday!!! We Gonna Party! ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ Like its your birthday!! !! Its Time to Celebrate! "

Go David!! 🎉🎂🦄.Its your birthday!!! 🌈💕😂🌈💕😂 We Gonna Party! ⚽️♥️⚽️♥️⚽️😂⚽️ Like its your birthday!! 🎉🎂🦄🎉🦄🎂🌈💕🌈💕😂😂😂!! Its Time to Celebrate! 🎉🎉🤡 pic.twitter.com/W1WcENjb0R — Madonna (@Madonna) September 24, 2017

A-M-A-Z-I-N-G.

VIDEO: Madonna's Mom Goals

Her Madgesty also celebrated with an adorable throwback photo:

Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!! 🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕💘💕💘💕 David Banda!! 🦄🦄🦄🎂🎂🐎🐎🐎 I wish I could stilll carry you Bapu Style! ♥️💯♥️💯♥️💯♥️🌹 pic.twitter.com/VYNFfVSZZy — Madonna (@Madonna) September 24, 2017

Can we please get this boy some sort of reality show/YouTube channel/record deal, or even just more screen time on Madge’s Twitter account?

The Internet is on board:

David Banda just gained legendary status https://t.co/hNC0Fy3XdN — Hannah Baker (@HannahBeh) September 24, 2017

Mood: David Banda listening to his mums music on his birthday 👸🏽 https://t.co/P3M3FkuTlp — Aisha B 🦄 (@loveaishab) September 24, 2017

It's a dark time in America, but thank you, David Banda, for giving us life: https://t.co/MgAdtesmkY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 25, 2017

What can we say, David clearly learned from the best.