Madonna's 12-Year-Old Son David Needs His Own Music Video Like Now

While we’ve been busy focusing on Kaia Gerber and the many Beckhams at fashion week, a celebrity child on the rise *almost* missed our radar: David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie.
Madonna’s newly 12-year-old son rang in his special day exactly the way you’d hope: with one of his mom’s biggest hits, the aptly titled dance track “Celebrate.”
And, OK, we really mean this: THE KID’S GOT SKILLS. One might say he has the moves like Madonna—he’s voguing and everything.
Mama didn’t skimp on the emojis when she introduced her opening act: "Go David!! . Its your birthday!!! We Gonna Party! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Like its your birthday!! !! Its Time to Celebrate! "
A-M-A-Z-I-N-G.
VIDEO: Madonna's Mom Goals
Her Madgesty also celebrated with an adorable throwback photo:
Can we please get this boy some sort of reality show/YouTube channel/record deal, or even just more screen time on Madge’s Twitter account?
The Internet is on board:
What can we say, David clearly learned from the best.