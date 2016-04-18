Madonna Rocks an All-Leather Look on a Dinner Date with Son Rocco

Madonna is not one to play coy with style, especially while enjoying some quality time with her son.

After recently reuniting with Rocco Ritchie, the duo stepped out in London for a dinner date, with the superstar singer rocking black leather pants and a black and yellow leather jacket complete with a fur-lined hood as they headed into Chiltern Firehouse restaurant. "Kisses from the Firehouse Tower @chilternfirehouse," Madonna captioned a shot of herself during the dinner, which showed her rocking black shades, palming a glass of wine and blowing a kiss.

Kisses from the Firehouse Tower @chilternfirehouse A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 17, 2016 at 7:35pm PDT

Once they finished their meal, Madonna strutted out in her black boots with her hood covering her blonde locks as her boy followed close behind her sporting a casual black sweatshirt and jeans.

When it comes to statement-making street style, you can count on the songstress to take a fashion risk and commit to it ... even during a casual outing with her son. Slay, Madonna.