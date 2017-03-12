Madonna Dresses Up as Beauty AND the Beast

Once again, Madonna has shown us that she's the life of any party. This weekend, the 58-year-old singer attended a Purim party, and instead of dressing up as just one of the lead characters from Beauty and the Beast, she dressed up as both of them!

Madge's costume was ever so timely, considering the live-action remake of the classic fairytale is the talk of the town right now, and she's clearly as obsessed as we are. The "Vogue" singer donned a yellow off-the-shoulder Belle gown, long white satin gloves, a white shawl, and a sparkling pendant for the "Beauty" half of her costume, then added a creepy "Beast" mask, complete with wild fur and horns. She even carried a red rose as part of her unique costume. Luckily for us, Madonna shared several party pics on Instagram so we could experience her getup in all its glory.

Beauty and the Beast ! 💛🐗👩‍⚕️🎉🎉🎉😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Elegant and Lady Like. Confident yet Loving. 💛 Thats what matters! 🐗 @stevenkleinstudio 🎉 happy Purim! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

In case you were wondering if it was really the pop queen behind that mask, she did share one pic without her frightful headwear. In it, she's posing with another partygoer, artist JR, who's dressed up as the Pope, and she has her rose between her teeth as she smiles for the snap.

Sometimes you just have to take off the mask and confess! 💛🐗😇🎉😂🙏🏻 Thank you @jr A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Final word on this costume? When it comes to Beauty and the Beast, it's quite literally everything. Thank you, Madge!