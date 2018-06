Madonna is a modern Hollywood icon without rival. We've rounded up the best Madonna Instagram photos and videos as well as news on her latest songs. Revisit the milestones that built the singer's career, such as the hits "Vogue", "Like a Prayer", and "Like a Virgin". Follow our Madonna fashion, hair and makeup tutorials to look like the Material Girl. Plus: Learn what she's sharing on Twitter about her children, daughters Lordes and Mercy and sons Rocco and David.

Madonna is a modern Hollywood icon without rival. We've rounded up the best Madonna Instagram photos and videos as well as news on her latest songs. Revisit the milestones that built the singer's career, such as the hits "Vogue", "Like a Prayer", and "Like a Virgin". Follow our Madonna fashion, hair and makeup tutorials to look like the Material Girl. Plus: Learn what she's sharing on Twitter about her children, daughters Lordes and Mercy and sons Rocco and David.