whitelogo
whitelogo
Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Videos
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Supported Mom with This Symbolic Accessory
Sep 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Angelina Jolie Went to a Movie Premiere with Her Kid’s Pee on Her Dress
Sep 15, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Is Praising Mom and We’re Melting
Sep 14, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Angelina Jolie Has Found a New Filmmaking Partner in Her 16-Year-Old Son Maddox
Sep 13, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Videos
Angelina Jolie Visits Buckingham Palace and Goes Book Shopping with Her Kids
Mar 15, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Watch Angelina Jolie Eat Scorpions and Tarantulas with Her Kids in Cambodia
Feb 20, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Angelina Jolie Brought All Her Kids to Movie Premiere in Cambodia
Feb 18, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reportedly Reach a Custody Agreement
Nov 08, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Street Style
Angelina Jolie Looks Flawless in Chic LBD for Dinner with Son Maddox
Jun 19, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 14—and We Can’t Believe It!
Aug 05, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!