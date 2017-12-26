whitelogo
Maddie Ziegler
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Celebrity
Maddie Ziegler
Christmas
17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Sia Responds Honestly to Criticism Over Catapulting Maddie Ziegler to Fame
Dec 07, 2017 @ 11:30 am
These Are the Most Influential Teens of 2017
Nov 02, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Awards & Events
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Take Their Twinning Streak to the
WSJ
Innovator Awards
Nov 02, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Maddie Ziegler Has the Wisest Advice on How to Manage "the Haters" Like a Pro
Oct 27, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Happy 15th Birthday to Maddie Ziegler! Watch Her Best-Ever Dance Moves
Sep 30, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler Fight On Their Movie Set
Aug 24, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Eyes
Daily Beauty Buzz: Maddie Ziegler's Rose Gold Eyeshadow
Aug 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am
We Can't See Kate Hudson's Buzz Cut in This Picture, But Her Abs Make Up for It
Aug 15, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Makeup
The 8 Beauty Looks You Have to See From the 2017 Teen Choice Awards
Aug 14, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Sia and Maddie Ziegler Twin in Braided Pigtails on the Set of Their New Movie
Aug 08, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Kate Hudson Just Shaved Her Entire Head—See the Transformation
Jul 26, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Sia, Maddie Ziegler, and Kate Hudson Are Collaborating on a Secret Project
Jul 20, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Music
Watch Maddie Ziegler Dance to the New Song of the Summer
Jun 30, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Maddie Ziegler Makes Her Movie Debut in the First Trailer for
The Book of Henry
Mar 30, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Kids Choice Awards
Best and Wildest Looks from the Kids' Choice Awards
Mar 12, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Fashion
Maddie Ziegler May Be the Next Street Style Star
Mar 08, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Awards & Events
5 Things You Might Have Missed at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Mar 06, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Fashion
What Maddie Ziegler Is Planning to Wear to Open Her Presents
Dec 21, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
The Story of How Maddie Ziegler & Millie Bobby Brown Became BFFs
Dec 13, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Fashion
What Sia Has Taught Maddie Ziegler About Fashion
Dec 07, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Halloween
Young Hillary Clinton’s Official Doppelgänger Is Dance Prodigy Maddie Ziegler
Nov 03, 2016 @ 9:45 am
Watch Heidi Klum and Ellen Dance to Sia's "Chandelier" in Full Costume for Halloween
Oct 31, 2016 @ 8:30 am
