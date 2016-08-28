Lupita Nyong'o Stuns in Geometric Dress at Pre-VMAs Party

Lupita Nyong'o knows a thing or two about rocking showstopping looks on and off the red carpet. Yesterday, the Academy Award winner was sartorial perfection yet again at a pre-VMA party in New York. Attending the inaugural Fem The Future brunch hosted by Janelle Monáe, Nyong'o was radiant in a bright geometric patterned dress.

The festive ensemble lit up the room in bright zig-zags of orange, purple, and grey. The dress's bold pattern was balanced by its conservative cut, which featured three-quarter sleeves and an A-line skirt that hit just above the ankles. The 33-year-old paired the dynamic dress with coordinating lilac suede pumps and a matching flower in her hair. She kept her makeup fresh and minimal, highlighting her natural beauty with just a touch of rosy blush and light pink lipstick.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

The 12 Years a Slave star snapped selfies and posed alongside the event's hostess. Monáe opted for an equally graphic getup — a black and white pantsuit featuring an oversize houndstooth pattern. The songstress paired her busy look with strappy silver stilettos and added a punch of color with a bright red lip. If this is considered the pre-party, we can't wait to see what kind of fashion is in store for us at the VMAs.