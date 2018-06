See Lupita Nyong'o's Many Hairstyles

Lupita Nyong'o might keep her hair cut short, but her many styles prove that length doesn't matter. The versatility of her natural afro hair beautifully enables the star to drastically change things up for every red carpet appearance. From asymmetrical silhouettes to bejeweled headpiece, let the Hollywood stunner's many styles provide inspiration for your next 'do with our collection of her favorite looks.

WATCH: Lupita Nyong'o: Queen of the Red Carpet