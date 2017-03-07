Inside Lupita Nyong'o's Coming to America-Themed Birthday Party

It's safe to say Lupita Nyong'o has a thing for Coming to America. The Oscar winner went all out for her 34th birthday, showing her love for the film with a bash that had the cult '80s flick as its theme.

Nyong'o teamed up with good friend, The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, for the party, and they got all suited up in Zamunda-esque garb for the occasion. "We love #ComingToAmerica this much! Joint birthday party shenanigans with @danaigurira @kaluuya. #WakandansInZamunda," Nyong'o captioned a snap on Instagram Sunday. In it, she can be seen sitting on a gold throne in the midst of a giggle attack, as she leans near Gurira in a bronze ensemble.

Queen-To-Be & The Lady-In-Waiting. #WakandansInZamunda @danaigurira A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Nyong'o was actually channeling the main Lady-in-Waiting in the film, nailing the plunging bronze two-piece look actress Sheila Johnson wore. It even came complete with exaggerated shoulders and a matching headband. Rather than rock the short 'do that has become her signature, the 12 Years a Slave star switched things up, sporting shoulder-length curly locks instead to pull off the character costume completely.

Besties. A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

Gurira, meanwhile, paid tribute to the Queen-to-Be, who famously tried to do whatever Prince Akeem of Zamunda (Eddie Murphy) liked in order to become his wife. To fully pull it off, the actress rocked a yellow, wiry ensemble paired with gold bangles and a matching gold hair accessory that propped part of her hair into a high ponytail.

RELATED: See Lupita Nyong'o's Many Hairstyles

WATCH: Lupita Nyong'o, Queen of the Red Carpet

Captain America: Civil War star Chadwick Boseman also got in on the action, looking nearly unrecognizable in the ensemble he put together for the fête. "#WakandansInZamunda birthday partay! Fet. @chadwickboseman as Rev. Brown," Nyong'o captioned a shot of the two of them that showed him wearing a bob wig and a black suit.

#WakandansInZamunda birthday partay! Fet. @chadwickboseman as Rev. Brown A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

The birthday celebration came after Nyongo's actual birthday, March 1, on which she shared a snap of all of the gifts she received that day, thanks to family and friends like Janelle Monáe.