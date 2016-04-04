See Lupita Nyong'o and More in the Best Behind-the-Scenes Shots from Our April Issue

Two things you’ll find at every InStyle photo shoot? Racks upon racks of fabulous fashion and staggering star power. And for our April issue, we got up close and personal with an A-list group of celebs—Lupita Nyong'o, Jonathan Groff, Caitriona Balfe, Matilda Lutz, and more—who charmed us with their talent in front of the camera and in between takes.

Scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite on-set moments. And to check out the finished features, pick up the April issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Who: Lupita Nyong’o

Where: Pier 59 Studios in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood

What Went Down: The Oscar winner took a break from prepping for her Broadway debut in Eclipsed to pose for our issue in bold looks by Proenza Schouler, Prada, and Stella McCartney. “InStyle was the first magazine to feature me back in 2013,” she told us. “So I'm so excited to do my first cover!” When Nyong'o wasn't in front of the lens, she caught up with her hairstylist Larry Sims (above, left) and makeup artist Nick Barose (above, right).

Who: Matilda Lutz

Where: The Malibu, Calif., coast

What Went Down: The Italian-born actress, and current face of Miu Miu, took beachwear to another level on our set. Case in point: this cute and candid moment where she is rocking a Marysia one-piece under a minimalist Max Mara blazer and skirt.

Who: Jonathan Groff

Where: N.Y.C.'s Pier 59 Studios

What Went Down: For our Man of Style shoot, Groff took a break from the fur cape and crown that he sports in Broadway’s buzziest hit Hamilton for sleek menswear by Tom Ford, Lanvin, and Paul Smith. But his Hamilton role wasn’t completely out of his mind. After we wrapped, he headed straight to the Great White Way to perform in an evening show.

Who: Caitriona Balfe

Where: A private estate in Bedford, N.Y.

What Went Down: Though the Outlander star might look completely at ease wearing the chic spring looks form our shoot, which included an off-the-shoulder Boss dress, Carolina Herrera tank tops, and a Prada topper, she was actually braving chilly temps from the not-quite-melted snow. A complete pro, the former model impressed us by working her angles, indoors and out, for seven hours straight.