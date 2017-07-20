Lupita Nyong’o and a Cast of All Black Models Star in Pirelli's 2018 Calendar

This year’s Pirelli Calendar is lit, my friends.

Recently, the yearly series of images produced by the Italian tire-maker have flipped the script on what’s conventional in fashion. The 2016 version, for instance, found Amy Schumer and Serena Williams topless, photographed in black and white by Annie Leibovitz. The 2018 iteration, however, delivers the magnetic shoot we’ve all been waiting for.

The brand tapped iconic and whimsical photographer Tim Walker to shoot a cast of 17 black models each intentionally dressed as a character that could easily fall into a modern reboot of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Badass cultural figures chosen for the project include Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, RuPaul, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Whoopi Goldberg, Sasha Lane, Lil Yachty, and models Duckie Thot and Adwoa Aboah, all styled by Edward Enninful with set design by Shona Heath.

VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o: Queen of the Red Carpet

“The story of Alice has been told so many times and in so many ways, but always with a white cast,” Walker told The New York Times. “There has never been a black Alice, so I wanted to push how fictional fantasy figures can be represented and explore evolving ideas of beauty.”

RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, and Others Are “More Nude Than Naked” in Pirelli’s 2017 Calendar

Scroll down to see more of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar along with BTS images—and visit pirellicalendar.pirelli.com for more.