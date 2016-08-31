Lucille Ball's First-Ever Hollywood Home Is Officially on the Market for $1.75 Million—Take a Look Inside!

Jane Asher
Aug 31, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Lucille Ball moved out west to Hollywood in the early 1930s, and rented this adorable home with her mother, brother, and grandfather in the Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hollywood. The 1,874-square-foot home is currently on the market for $1.75 million, according to Zillow, and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace in the living room, plus a dining room for more formal dinners, and a full-sized kitchen.

We can totally picture a young Lucille Ball living in this cozy, Craftsman home that also boasts avocado and lemon trees for a seriously authentic California home experience. Plus, the updated kitchen features a breakfast nook and French doors that open onto a back patio with a hot tub.

The home is located near the studio where the I Love Lucy star spent a lot of time in her earlier acting days, and clearly picked this particular home, not just for its California charm, but for it' close proximity to her work.

Scroll through for a detailed look inside the iconic star's home.

1 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Exterior

The 1,874-square-foot home has a Craftsman charm to it and boasts a nicely sized front yard and plenty of California palm trees.

2 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Backyard

The home's backyard features two different porches, both with plenty of room for relaxing, plus a hot tub, adds a homey touch.

3 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Dining Room

We can imagine Ball's many famous friends congregating in this adorable dining room.

4 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Kitchen

The simple kitchen has all of the necessary amenities you'd need to entertain guests at a dinner party, as well as a large wood-paneled refrigerator and freezer.

5 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Breakfast Nook

We bet Ball sat down at this very breakfast nook to practice lines for her early movies. The nook features bench seating and plenty of space for a small dining table and chairs.

6 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Full Kitchen and Breakfast Nook

Another angle of the ktichen space, where you can see the stovetop, large farm-style sink, the breakfast nook, and two stainless steel ovens. 

7 of 7 AcmeStudios

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom on the first floor features plenty of windows and natural light, plus a door that opens to the back porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. 

