Lucille Ball's First-Ever Hollywood Home Is Officially on the Market for $1.75 Million—Take a Look Inside!

Lucille Ball moved out west to Hollywood in the early 1930s, and rented this adorable home with her mother, brother, and grandfather in the Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hollywood. The 1,874-square-foot home is currently on the market for $1.75 million, according to Zillow, and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace in the living room, plus a dining room for more formal dinners, and a full-sized kitchen.

We can totally picture a young Lucille Ball living in this cozy, Craftsman home that also boasts avocado and lemon trees for a seriously authentic California home experience. Plus, the updated kitchen features a breakfast nook and French doors that open onto a back patio with a hot tub.

The home is located near the studio where the I Love Lucy star spent a lot of time in her earlier acting days, and clearly picked this particular home, not just for its California charm, but for it' close proximity to her work.

Scroll through for a detailed look inside the iconic star's home.