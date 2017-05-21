The Cast of Love Actually Dish on Their Very First Crushes

As the countdown continues to Red Nose Day, the cast of Love Actually is simultaneously reminding fans that it's not too late to get involved with the children's philanthropy while amping up our excitement for the heartwarming sequel by fittingly reminiscing about their first loves.

The mini follow-up to the beloved film, which drops May 25 in honor of the nationwide charity movement, promises to bring back all of our favorite characters—including those portrayed by Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, and Laura Linney—as the characters continue to search for love.

And in this new, exclusive to InStyle, promo video, cast members can be seen sans red noses (now synonymous with the nonprofit) as they look into the camera and reveal their first crushes. Many of the actors admit that they've experienced being starstruck themselves.

"Jennifer Jones in the Song of Bernadette," Neeson reminisces, while Knightley hilariously remembers crushing on the alleycat Thomas O'Malley from the animated Disney movie The Aristocats.

Courtesy Red Nose Day Actually

Andrew Lincoln had a more cringeworthy tale, as he admitted that a childhood crush on Cherie Lunghi from Excalibur went south after he worked with her on another film later in his career where she played his mother.

"I was a serial killer. I was a bit awkward around her, and then I had to murder her," the actor admitted.

The sweetest revelation was from a now-grown Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who admitted that his Love Actually character's love interest Joanna, aka actress Olivia Olson, was actually his first crush and his first kiss. Aw!

Watch the full video at top! For ways to get involved, donate, purchase a red nose for $1, set up a Facebook fundraiser and have the Gates Foundation match funds up to $1 million, or enter omaze.com/rednoseday for a chance to win a tea date with Keira and Andrew.

The Love Actually sequel will air as part of NBC's The Red Nose Day Special, which helps raise money and awareness to help children in need in the U.S. and around the world. Catch it Thursday, May 25, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.